Friday’s Headlines

Emissions from jets are growing fast, Denver-based Frontier has the most efficient fleet. ( Denver7

Denver ranks 12th in the nation for its public transportation network. ( Patch

The Denver Bike Streets project will host a community bike ride on Sunday at 4 p.m. ( Denver7

How to protect your bike from thieves in Denver. ( Fox 31

High-end bicycles stolen in Denver may be headed out of the country. ( CBS4

