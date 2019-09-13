Friday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
The spectacular benefits of tactical urbanism. (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
High-end bicycles stolen in Denver may be headed out of the country. (CBS4)
How to protect your bike from thieves in Denver. (Fox 31)
The Denver Bike Streets project will host a community bike ride on Sunday at 4 p.m. (Denver7)
Denver ranks 12th in the nation for its public transportation network. (Patch)
Emissions from jets are growing fast, Denver-based Frontier has the most efficient fleet. (Denver7)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 42 Good. Yesterday’s max: 67 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
