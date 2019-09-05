Thursday’s Headlines
Eyes on the Street: People wearing gigantic eyeball masks high-fived pedestrians and danced at the corner of Speer Blvd. and Larimer St. The CDOT event intended to cut pedestrian fatalities by urging people to make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. But being “super vigilant” should not be the responsibility of vulnerable road users, say some safety advocates. One comment on the effort: “Gigantic eye roll.” (Streetsblog Denver) (More: 9 News, Fox 31, Denverite)
A driver struck and injured a 10-year-old girl on a bicycle who was in a Boulder crosswalk. (Daily Camera)
Five people, including two children, were taken to a hospital after a crash in Rocky Mountain National Park. (Denver Post)
A motorcyclist warned drivers to avoid looking at their phones after a distracted driver rear-ended him in Arvada. (Fox 31)
It took the loss of three lives in two months to get Aurora officials to place a stop sign in the poorly designed intersection of County Line Rd. and S. Powhaton Rd. (Denver7)
Incivility on the streets: Elizabeth Ramos Torres says she was knocked to the ground by a scooter rider. When she complained, the scooter rider reportedly said, “Write me a ticket, bitch.” (Westword)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 45 Good. Yesterday’s max: 61 Moderate.
