Thursday’s Headlines

Eyes on the Street: People wearing gigantic eyeball masks high-fived pedestrians and danced at the corner of Speer Blvd. and Larimer St. The CDOT event intended to cut pedestrian fatalities by urging people to make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. But being “super vigilant” should not be the responsibility of vulnerable road users, say some safety advocates. One comment on the effort: “Gigantic eye roll.” ( Streetsblog Denver ) (More: 9 News