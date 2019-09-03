Tuesday’s Headlines

Danny Gonzales installs a 20 mph speed limit sign on Aug. 30, 2019. Photo: Andy Bosselman
From Streetsblog

  •  Eyes on the Street: Denver reduced the speed limit on a small segment of Evans Avenue. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • A young woman was riding a scooter when she blew through a stop sign, hit a car and was seriously injured in the Baker neighborhood. (9 NewsDenver Post)
  • A driver hit and seriously injured a man riding a bicycle, Red Miller, 76, at an Aurora intersection where two have died in the past two months. (Denver7)
  • A driver crashed into and killed a man walking in Aurora. (Denver Post)
  • Commentary: De-fund RTD and give the money to the poor so they can buy cars and Uber trips writes Jon Caldara of the Koch-funded Independence Institute. (Denver Post)
  • Parking fees at DIA will go up. (CBS4)
  • A man who opposes red light cameras learned that the vendor Denver used to install its cameras did not have a license. (9 News)
  • The Interior Department is likely to allow electric bikes in national parks. (Denver PostDenver7)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 45 Good. Yesterday’s max: 80 Moderate.
