Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Eyes on the Street: Denver reduced the speed limit on a small segment of Evans Avenue. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
-
A young woman was riding a scooter when she blew through a stop sign, hit a car and was seriously injured in the Baker neighborhood. (9 News, Denver Post)
-
A driver hit and seriously injured a man riding a bicycle, Red Miller, 76, at an Aurora intersection where two have died in the past two months. (Denver7)
-
A driver crashed into and killed a man walking in Aurora. (Denver Post)
-
Commentary: De-fund RTD and give the money to the poor so they can buy cars and Uber trips writes Jon Caldara of the Koch-funded Independence Institute. (Denver Post)
-
Parking fees at DIA will go up. (CBS4)
-
A man who opposes red light cameras learned that the vendor Denver used to install its cameras did not have a license. (9 News)
-
The Interior Department is likely to allow electric bikes in national parks. (Denver Post, Denver7)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 45 Good. Yesterday’s max: 80 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.