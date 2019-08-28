Wednesday’s Headlines

Image: Paul Sableman via Flickr.
From Streetsblog

  • Traffic Violence Report: Nine serious injuries occurred amid 516 crashes in Denver last week. (Streetsblog Denver)
  • The national bus driver shortage is causing transit delays. The problem extends to RTD and Bustang. (Streetsblog USA)

Other news

  • A Denver Police motorcycle officer was seriously injured on I-70 at North Havana. (Fox 31, Denverite)
  • Parents want help with a dangerous school crossing on West Colfax. (Denver7)
  • Police identified Solomon Garcia as the man who allegedly stole and crashed an RTD bus. (9 News)
  • After Denver banned scooters on sidewalks, the city urges safe riding. (CBS4)
  • Why does Aurora Public Schools run empty buses along I-70? (Denver7)
  • A man’s pickup truck was stolen while he allegedly robbed a business across the street. (CBS4)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 42 Good. Yesterday’s max: 90 Moderate. Today is an Ozone Action Alert Day.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

