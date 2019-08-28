Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Traffic Violence Report: Nine serious injuries occurred amid 516 crashes in Denver last week. (Streetsblog Denver)
The national bus driver shortage is causing transit delays. The problem extends to RTD and Bustang. (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
Parents want help with a dangerous school crossing on West Colfax. (Denver7)
Police identified Solomon Garcia as the man who allegedly stole and crashed an RTD bus. (9 News)
After Denver banned scooters on sidewalks, the city urges safe riding. (CBS4)
Why does Aurora Public Schools run empty buses along I-70? (Denver7)
A man’s pickup truck was stolen while he allegedly robbed a business across the street. (CBS4)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 42 Good. Yesterday’s max: 90 Moderate. Today is an Ozone Action Alert Day.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
