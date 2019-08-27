Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Commentary: Bird’s invasion of Union Station shows the need for a scooter watchdog. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
A man allegedly pulled a knife on an RTD driver before stealing and crashing a bus. (Denver Post, 9 News, Fox 31)
Police arrested a driver who allegedly shot a man multiple times in an argument over a parking spot at a Lakewood Walmart. (Denver Post, Fox 31)
Police identified the man they believe drove through a crowd early Sunday morning. (Denver Post)
Police say the hit-and-run did not meet new “criteria” for notifying the public. In an attack on freedom of the press, Police have encrypted their radio channels. The public would not know about the deliberate collision if it were not for a video that surfaced online. (9 News)
Here’s how to ride scooters safely. (Westword)
- With RTD ridership down and traffic up, how would you fix things? (CPR)
Englewood will add bike lanes to its existing network of 3.5 miles. (Englewood Herald)
Denver City Council approved an urban renewal area on East Colfax. (Denver Post)
Denver is behind on its climate change goals. (Colorado Politics)
The Denver City Council isn’t moving forward with a climate proposal that would tax electricity after a compromise was reached that could have a bigger impact. (Denver Post, Westword)
Oil and gas lobbyists changed politicians’ statements to support fracking infrastructure. (High Country News)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 44 Good. Yesterday’s max: 115 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
