Monday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Eyes on the Street: Denver installs in-street pedestrian crossing signs near Wash Park. (Streetsblog Denver) (Also: CBS4)
Streetsblog Denver seeks two reporter interns. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
- A driver slammed a car into a group of people near Coors Field, police are searching for the driver. (CBS4, 9 News, Fox 31, Denver7)
Editorial: “Public-private partnerships are risky, maybe even dangerous and should be used only when there are truly no other options. We’re not even convinced they should be used then.” (Denver Post)
- Denver Public Works turned 14 car parking spots into dozens of spaces for bikes and scooters. (Denverite)
Breckenridge gets electric buses and encourages drivers not to rent cars. (Summit Daily)
Driver shortage: RTD’s Access-a-Ride delays stem from being 39 drivers short of its target of 490. (Westword)
80 volunteers pull five electric scooters, a bike and heaps of plastic and trash from the South Platte River. (Denver Post)
Canadian developer’s vision drives the proposed River Mile development. (DCN)
Opinion: Tonight Denver City Council members should vote against a flawed proposal to address the climate crisis (Denver Post), they should start by declaring a climate emergency (Colorado Sun).
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 40 Good. Yesterday’s max: 54 Moderate.
