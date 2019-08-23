Friday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Guest Commentary: I started using B-Cycle’s free 5280 program. Here’s how it’s going. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
After two deaths in two months at the same intersection, Aurora officials say fixing it is a priority. (Denver7)
An RTD light rail operator was suspended over alleged use of a cellphone while running a train. (Denver Post, Denver7)
Should RTD cover lots of ground or focus on high-density corridors? CPR asked all 15 RTD board members. (CPR)
RTD seeks input on changes to RX and N Lines. (Brighton Standard Blade)
Celebrate PARK(ing) Day by hosting your own parklet. (WalkDenver)
6,000 foam blocks will help U.S. 36 open by December. (CBS4)
Does far East Colfax need to incentivize more development to upend ‘blight’? Depends who you ask. (Denverite)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 53 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 97 Moderate.
