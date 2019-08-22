Thursday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
The 5280 Trail would create a five-mile park and trail around downtown. (Streetsblog Denver) (More: Denver Post, CBS4)
Other news
Denver starts installing 13 bike parking corrals. (Fox 31)
You can suggest locations for bike racks and corrals. (DPW)
A man in Fort Collins posed as bike shop manager to sell stolen bicycles. (Fox 31)
Here are things to do along the route of the Colorado Classic. (9 News)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 50 Good. Yesterday’s max: 115 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Today is an Ozone Action Alert Day.
