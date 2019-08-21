Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Traffic Violence Report: Five new deaths on Denver’s streets leave advocates wondering when the street safety upgrades Mayor Hancock promised will be installed. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
A Commerce City man was arrested after allegedly hitting and killing a bicyclist before walking away from the crash. (Denver Post)
The family of Caitlin Jacobsen warns Boulder of the dangers of scooters. Jacobson sustained a traumatic brain injury after crashing near Coors Field in June. (Denver7)
To help drivers see bicyclists as people, a Boulder woman created the “It Could Be Me” project, which collects videos from people who have been injured while cycling. (Denver7)
The 5280 Trail aims to be Denver’s answer to New York City’s High Line. (Denver Post)
Development along Colfax “will ruin neighborhood character,” say some residents. (Colorado Politics)
Boulder considers encouraging transit-oriented development to reduce traffic congestion. (Daily Camera)
When a seven-year-old challenged a Denver police officer to a break dancing competition, the 16th Street Mall offered a case study in the benefits of car-free placemaking. (9 News)
Editorial: Denver should tax carbon, but City Council needs to come up with something better than its current proposal. (Denver Post)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 67 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 90 Moderate.
