Tuesday’s Headlines

On Aug. 2, about 140 people participated in a Critical Mass ride to protest the recent deaths of bicyclists. Photo: Andy Bosselman
From Streetsblog

  •  Commentary: The 18-year plan to complete Denver’s bike network is unacceptable. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • A truck driver hit and seriously hurt a bicyclist in Commerce City. (9 News)
  • Neighbors demand changes after two fatal crashes at an Aurora intersection. (Denver7)
  • A 43-year-old woman who hit and killed a 77-year-old bicyclist in Arvada turned herself in shortly after fleeing the scene. (Denver Post)
  • Will Mayor Hancock’s lowered speed limits reduce traffic fatalities? The move is important, but safer infrastructure must be installed to reinforce slower speeds, say advocates (including Streetsblog). (5280)
  • A developer will redesign the Platte Street Plaza near the Highland Bridge (for pedestrians and bicyclists) in a $1.7 million project that will complete this winter. (Denverite)
  • More on the study showing a potentially huge economic impact if high-speed public transit were installed along I-70 to the mountains. (Colorado Springs Gazette)
  • Stapleton property owners voted against removing the former KKK member’s name from the neighborhood. (Denver PostCBS4)
  • Commentary: Colorado needs some “Debrucing” to get rid of parts of Doug Bruce’s 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR). (Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 62 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 100 Moderate.
