Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Commentary: The 18-year plan to complete Denver’s bike network is unacceptable. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
-
A truck driver hit and seriously hurt a bicyclist in Commerce City. (9 News)
-
Neighbors demand changes after two fatal crashes at an Aurora intersection. (Denver7)
-
A 43-year-old woman who hit and killed a 77-year-old bicyclist in Arvada turned herself in shortly after fleeing the scene. (Denver Post)
-
Will Mayor Hancock’s lowered speed limits reduce traffic fatalities? The move is important, but safer infrastructure must be installed to reinforce slower speeds, say advocates (including Streetsblog). (5280)
-
More on the regional Vision Zero plan. (9 News)
-
A developer will redesign the Platte Street Plaza near the Highland Bridge (for pedestrians and bicyclists) in a $1.7 million project that will complete this winter. (Denverite)
-
More on the study showing a potentially huge economic impact if high-speed public transit were installed along I-70 to the mountains. (Colorado Springs Gazette)
-
Stapleton property owners voted against removing the former KKK member’s name from the neighborhood. (Denver Post, CBS4)
-
Commentary: Colorado needs some “Debrucing” to get rid of parts of Doug Bruce’s 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR). (Denver Post)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 62 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 100 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Streetsblog Denver needs your support. Give $5 per month.