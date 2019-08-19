Monday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Colorado adopts California’s Zero Emission Vehicle rule. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
A driver of an SUV hit and killed a bicyclist in Arvada; law enforcement wants help finding the driver. (Denver Post)
Denver Police remind drivers to be safe as 95,000 students go back to school today. (Denver Post)
“Don’t get hit by a van, I do not recommend it,” wrote Bernie Bernstein, the cyclist hit and seriously injured in Boulder last month when he tweeted an update of his condition. (Daily Camera)
Editorial: “The electric scooters littered all over Denver’s streets and sidewalks have proven to be unsafe nuisances. It’s time for city officials to retake control of the situation.” (Denver Post)
As Denver considers making scooters permanent, safety concerns, unsafe riding and a lack of enforcement persist. (Denver Post)
Breckenridge bans e-scooters. (Summit Daily) (CBS4)
Bike Fort Collins named Dave Dixon executive director. (North Forty News)
After the fiery crash in April that killed four, CDOT kicked off a new safety awareness program for truck drivers unfamiliar with mountain driving. (Fox 31)
The Denver Metro needs a beltway highway, writes Broomfield Chamber of Commerce CEO Sam Taylor. (Broomfield Independent)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 48 Good. Yesterday’s max: 118 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Today: Ozone Action Day Alert.
