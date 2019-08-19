Monday’s Headlines

Electric vehicles, like this Nissan LEAF e+, need to make up at least 5% of auto manufacturers' sales in Colorado under a rule approved today. Photo: Nissan USA.
From Streetsblog

Other news

  • A driver of an SUV hit and killed a bicyclist in Arvada; law enforcement wants help finding the driver. (Denver Post)
  • Denver Police remind drivers to be safe as 95,000 students go back to school today. (Denver Post)
  • “Don’t get hit by a van, I do not recommend it,” wrote Bernie Bernstein, the cyclist hit and seriously injured in Boulder last month when he tweeted an update of his condition. (Daily Camera)
  • Editorial: “The electric scooters littered all over Denver’s streets and sidewalks have proven to be unsafe nuisances. It’s time for city officials to retake control of the situation.” (Denver Post)
  • As Denver considers making scooters permanent, safety concerns, unsafe riding and a lack of enforcement persist. (Denver Post)
  • Breckenridge bans e-scooters. (Summit Daily) (CBS4)
  • Bike Fort Collins named Dave Dixon executive director. (North Forty News)
  • After the fiery crash in April that killed four, CDOT kicked off a new safety awareness program for truck drivers unfamiliar with mountain driving. (Fox 31)
  • The Denver Metro needs a beltway highway, writes Broomfield Chamber of Commerce CEO Sam Taylor. (Broomfield Independent)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 48 Good. Yesterday’s max: 118 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Today: Ozone Action Day Alert.
  • Camera_Shy

    From ‘The Denver Metro needs a beltway highway’
    “A beltway is a necessary road to minimize traffic driving straight down the metro area”

    This is the problem: people say they want to reduce cars in the metro area, but they don’t want to truly do anything about it.