Friday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
A new regional Vision Zero plan will encourage street safety beyond Denver and Boulder. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
Outside Magazine covers a “shift in the conversation” about bike safety in Denver. Advocates are “cautiously optimistic that change is coming” after recent deaths prompted demonstrations and strong media coverage, including at Streetsblog. (Outside)
Federal Blvd. is the most dangerous street to walk in Denver. (Westword)
High-speed public transit along the I-70 mountain corridor could generate $711 million in economic activity. (CPR)
Colorado Springs built bike lanes, then came the backlash. (CPR)
“The wrong kind of bike lane is worse than having no lane at all,” says a study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. (CBS4)
Join WalkDenver Sunday at a car-free open streets event at the Colorado Classic. (WalkDenver)
Denver Air Quality Index: 5 a.m.: 56 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 56 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
