Wednesday’s Headlines

  • Traffic Violence Report: Last week’s scooter fatality brings the number of people killed on Denver streets to 50, a 52% increase over this point last year. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
  • Denver police ask the public to help find the driver who hit and seriously injured a young cyclist last month. (9 News)
  • Longmont cyclists no longer need to dismount while in crosswalks. (Fox 31)
  • A Koch-funded think tank hack writes “Front Range commuter rail a terrible idea.” (Complete Colorado)
  • A Bustang route between Frisco and Steamboat Springs is planned to launch by 2021. (Steamboat Pilot)
  • 54% of Coloradans support allowing the state to keep TABOR tax refunds and spend the money on education and transportation. (Denver Post)
  • Denver could be forced to sell a plot of land near the ballpark to a hotel developer for $1,600. (Denverite, Denver7, Westword)
  • A carbon tax measure is likely to pass in the Denver City Council, but Mayor Hancock could veto it. (Denverite)
  • Improving air quality is among the reasons why Colorado would like to adopt California’s electric vehicle policy, which would require automakers to offer a certain number of electric vehicles. (Colorado Sun)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 44 Good. Yesterday’s max: 93 Moderate.
  • Devin Quince

    Regarding the Longmont change, I love this statement. How many laws do drivers and people riding break with no consequences? More will not make a difference. Longmont now joins the ranks of every nearby municipality of not having such an antiquated ordinance on the book. I mean the state dropped it years ago.
    But instead of enacting more rules for cyclists, Longmont council members on Tuesday scrapped an ordinance that’s been on the books for eight years.