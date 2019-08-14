Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Traffic Violence Report: Last week’s scooter fatality brings the number of people killed on Denver streets to 50, a 52% increase over this point last year. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
Denver police ask the public to help find the driver who hit and seriously injured a young cyclist last month. (9 News)
Longmont cyclists no longer need to dismount while in crosswalks. (Fox 31)
A Koch-funded think tank hack writes “Front Range commuter rail a terrible idea.” (Complete Colorado)
A Bustang route between Frisco and Steamboat Springs is planned to launch by 2021. (Steamboat Pilot)
54% of Coloradans support allowing the state to keep TABOR tax refunds and spend the money on education and transportation. (Denver Post)
A carbon tax measure is likely to pass in the Denver City Council, but Mayor Hancock could veto it. (Denverite)
Improving air quality is among the reasons why Colorado would like to adopt California’s electric vehicle policy, which would require automakers to offer a certain number of electric vehicles. (Colorado Sun)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 44 Good. Yesterday’s max: 93 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
