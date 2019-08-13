Tuesday’s Headlines

Scooter at entrance of Union Station

From Streetsblog

  • A scooter rider died after a Highland Park crash, which is Denver’s first scooter-related fatality. (Streetsblog Denver)
  • The fatality, and last night’s Streetsblog Scooter Debate, were covered in local media. (9 News / video), CBS4Denver Post)

Other news

  • A friend of the scooter rider who died last week disputes the charge that the victim is at fault for the crash. (Westword)
  • As the city considers changing scooter regulations, Fox31 finds riders who know Denver’s existing scooter rules. (Fox 31)
  • After an SUV driver hit and killed a bicyclist in Thornton, neighbors want street safety treatments to return to the crosswalk. (Fox 31)
  • Bustang will offer $25 round trip tickets to A-Basin and Loveland. (Teton)
  • A memorial remembered the 103 motorcyclists lost on Colorado roads last year. (9 News)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 41 Good. Yesterday’s max: 74 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

  • surly trucker

    Regarding the Fox 31 story about the dangerous Platte River Trail crossing of McKay road…anyone else notice them interviewing a woman (who seems like a nice lady) that is illegally riding a moped on the Platte trail? smh…. I like how they refer to her as a ‘biker’…