Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
A scooter rider died after a Highland Park crash, which is Denver’s first scooter-related fatality. (Streetsblog Denver)
-
The fatality, and last night’s Streetsblog Scooter Debate, were covered in local media. (9 News / video), CBS4, Denver Post)
Other news
-
A friend of the scooter rider who died last week disputes the charge that the victim is at fault for the crash. (Westword)
-
As the city considers changing scooter regulations, Fox31 finds riders who know Denver’s existing scooter rules. (Fox 31)
-
After an SUV driver hit and killed a bicyclist in Thornton, neighbors want street safety treatments to return to the crosswalk. (Fox 31)
-
Bustang will offer $25 round trip tickets to A-Basin and Loveland. (Teton)
-
A memorial remembered the 103 motorcyclists lost on Colorado roads last year. (9 News)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 41 Good. Yesterday’s max: 74 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Streetsblog Denver informs the movement for sustainable transportation and a livable city. Give $5 per month.