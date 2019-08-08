Thursday’s Headlines
Mayor Michael Hancock will lower speed limits and make temporary street safety upgrades happen fast in several parts of Denver. And as traffic fatalities rise sharply, he says those fighting the city as it works to install bike lanes should stand down. (Streetsblog Denver) (Also: Denver Post, Denverite, 9 News, Denver7)
- Fox31 talks to Streetsblog editor Andy Bosselman about rising fatalities. (Fox31)
CU Boulder students engineer a bike light that illuminates both the road and the rider. (CBS4)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 47 Good. Yesterday’s max: 154 Unhealthy.
The Streetsblog Scooter Debate
Whether you love an electric boost when zipping around the city’s streets or you’re frustrated with people zooming past too close for comfort, check out this panel discussion on the controversial vehicles and their future in Denver.
Monday, August 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Suggested donation: $10 – 20
Tickets: Eventbrite
