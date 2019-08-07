Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Traffic Violence Report: A 49 percent increase in fatalities highlights how little Mayor Hancock’s administration has achieved in the three years since it adopted a Vision Zero Action Plan, which aims to end all traffic fatalities by 2030. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
-
-
Denver could use GPS to block e-scooters from riding on prohibited areas like the 16th Street Mall and in front of Union Station. (9 News)
-
RTD’s partnership with Uber highlights the uncomfortable relationship between transit agencies and tech companies as Uber pushes to be the “Amazon of transportation.” (New York Times)
-
Denver is looking for a contractor to help attract more affordable housing development near transit. (Denver Post)
-
RTD considers doing something with the dusty plot of land on Colfax south of Civic Center Station. “I guess we could lease it to food trucks or something?” said board member Bob Broom. (CPR)
-
The Suncor refinery, one of the largest air polluters in the state, pitches itself as a good neighbor. (Westword)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 56 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 115 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
The Streetsblog Scooter Debate
Whether you love an electric boost when zipping around the city’s streets or you’re frustrated with people zooming past too close for comfort, check out this panel discussion on the controversial vehicles and their future in Denver.
-
Monday, August 12 at 5:30 p.m.
-
Suggested donation: $10 – 20
-
Tickets: Eventbrite
Streetsblog Denver needs your support. Give $5 per month.