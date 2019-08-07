Wednesday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

Traffic Violence Report: A 49 percent increase in fatalities highlights how little Mayor Hancock’s administration has achieved in the three years since it adopted a Vision Zero Action Plan, which aims to end all traffic fatalities by 2030. ( Streetsblog Denver

Other news

The Streetsblog Scooter Debate

Whether you love an electric boost when zipping around the city’s streets or you’re frustrated with people zooming past too close for comfort, check out this panel discussion on the controversial vehicles and their future in Denver.

Monday, August 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Suggested donation: $10 – 20

Tickets: Eventbrite