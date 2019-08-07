Wednesday’s Headlines

TVR Featured Image

From Streetsblog

  • Traffic Violence Report: A 49 percent increase in fatalities highlights how little Mayor Hancock’s administration has achieved in the three years since it adopted a Vision Zero Action Plan, which aims to end all traffic fatalities by 2030. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • Scooters would be banned from sidewalks under a policy proposal DPW made to city council yesterday. (DenveriteWestword9 News, CBS4, Denver7, Fox 31)
  • Denver could use GPS to block e-scooters from riding on prohibited areas like the 16th Street Mall and in front of Union Station. (9 News)
  • RTD’s partnership with Uber highlights the uncomfortable relationship between transit agencies and tech companies as Uber pushes to be the “Amazon of transportation.” (New York Times)
  • Denver is looking for a contractor to help attract more affordable housing development near transit. (Denver Post)
  • RTD considers doing something with the dusty plot of land on Colfax south of Civic Center Station. “I guess we could lease it to food trucks or something?” said board member Bob Broom. (CPR)
  • The Suncor refinery, one of the largest air polluters in the state, pitches itself as a good neighbor. (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 56 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 115 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

The Streetsblog Scooter Debate

Whether you love an electric boost when zipping around the city’s streets or you’re frustrated with people zooming past too close for comfort, check out this panel discussion on the controversial vehicles and their future in Denver.
  • Monday, August 12 at 5:30 p.m.
  • Suggested donation: $10 – 20
  • Tickets: Eventbrite

Streetsblog Denver needs your support. Give $5 per month.

  • TakeFive

    RTD’s partnership with Uber…

    Ms. Ellis said she had used Uber to get her train tickets since the company rolled out the feature this spring. She also often takes an Uber ride to the station because a medical condition limits her driving.

    “You make two clicks and you’re there,” Ms. Ellis, 54, said of how Uber and Denver’s train system had changed her commute.

  • TakeFive

    RTD considers doing something with the dusty plot of land on Colfax south of Civic Center Station.

    It could also be held open for future expansion of Civic Center Station, an idea that board member Shelley Cook said was worth exploring. “I’d just hate to trim our 20- or 30-year ability to expand if we needed to at some point, without really thinking it through,” she said.

    Yes, this! At some point “Urban light rail” should go along So Broadway (to I-25 Station) as well as along Speer/Leetsdale and it should tunnel underneath Colfax to the Civic Center Station.