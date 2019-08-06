Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Amid cyclist deaths, the Critical Mass ride returns to Denver with a call to action. “There’s people who really are dying for better infrastructure,” said Jonathan Fertig. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
The State Patrol thinks it found the van whose driver hit and seriously injured bike industry veteran Bernie Bernstein near Boulder July 20. (Denver7)
Denver Post readers weigh in on bike lanes after cyclist deaths, including one who blames bicyclists for wearing dark clothing at night. (Denver Post)
RTD no longer needs flaggers for the G Line. (CBS4)
A four-tower transit-oriented development in RiNO will bring retail, up to 200 units of housing and 200 hotel rooms near the 38th and Blake light-rail station. (BisNow)
Climate change protesters play dead at Denver City Hall demanding urgency from City Council. (Denverite)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 40 Good. Yesterday’s max: 90 Moderate.
The Streetsblog Scooter Debate
Whether you love an electric boost when zipping around the city’s streets or you’re frustrated with people zooming past too close for comfort, check out this panel discussion on the controversial vehicles and their future in Denver.
Monday, August 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Suggested donation: $10 – 20
Tickets: Eventbrite
