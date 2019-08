Tuesday’s Headlines

Amid cyclist deaths, the Critical Mass ride returns to Denver with a call to action. “There’s people who really are dying for better infrastructure,” said Jonathan Fertig. ( Streetsblog Denver

A four-tower transit-oriented development in RiNO will bring retail, up to 200 units of housing and 200 hotel rooms near the 38th and Blake light-rail station. ( BisNow

Denver Post readers weigh in on bike lanes after cyclist deaths, including one who blames bicyclists for wearing dark clothing at night. ( Denver Post

The State Patrol thinks it found the van whose driver hit and seriously injured bike industry veteran Bernie Bernstein near Boulder July 20. ( Denver7

The Streetsblog Scooter Debate

Whether you love an electric boost when zipping around the city’s streets or you’re frustrated with people zooming past too close for comfort, check out this panel discussion on the controversial vehicles and their future in Denver.