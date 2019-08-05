Monday’s Headlines
Video: 17th & Lafayette construction puts parking before pedestrians. (Streetsblog Denver)
The Streetsblog Scooter Debate
Whether you love an electric boost when zipping around the city’s streets or you’re frustrated with people zooming past too close for comfort, check out this panel discussion on the controversial vehicles and their future in Denver.
-
Monday, August 12 at 5:30 p.m.
-
Suggested donation: $10 – 20
-
Tickets: Eventbrite
Other news
-
A driver caused a crash that killed one person and left two juveniles injured in West Denver. (Denver 7)
-
A man died when he crashed his motorcycle in a one-vehicle accident. (Denver Post)
-
‘Critical Mass’ cyclists fill Denver streets, calling on Mayor Hancock to act fast. (9 News)
-
Commentary: As RTD “reimagines” its bus network, it “may have to shift resources out of low-ridership, high-subsidy service and then resist the political backlash that is likely to follow. Let’s hope they’re up to the challenge.” (Denver Post)
-
Gov. Polis’ administration is elevating multi-modal transportation through its expansion of Bustang routes. (Denver Post)
-
Electric scooters are not allowed on highways, but a video shows two people cruising down U.S. 6. (Denver7)
-
Are shared e-scooters good for the planet? (North Denver News)
-
Commentary: Bicycle safety in Boulder discussed in the opinion page. (Daily Camera)
-
Fort Collins students can tap-to-pay transit fares with their CSU. I.D. cards. (Smart Cities World)
-
Commentary: Yes, adopt those California zero-emission vehicle standards. (Denver Post)
-
Meet neighborhood police at National Night Out events Tuesday in Aurora, Denver and Boulder. (Fox 31)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 43 Good. Yesterday’s max: 74 Moderate.
-
