Friday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Hundreds of Denver bicyclists ride, remember and party for fallen cyclists. (Streetsblog Denver) (Also: Denver Post Photos, Denverite Photos, Westword)
The Streetsblog Scooter Debate
- As Denver updates scooter policies before making its pilot program permanent, Streetsblog will host a panel discussion. Save the date:
Monday, August 12, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Debate 6 – 7 p.m..
The Alliance Center, 1536 Wynkoop Street, Denver, Colorado 80202
Other news
A woman stopped riding her bike after she was seriously injured two years ago on Marion Parkway, the street where a driver killed Alexis Bounds last week. (CPR)
Colfax bus rapid transit could take a decade as the city fails to find the needed money. (Denver Post)
Completing Denver’s 450-mile network of bike lanes will take until around 2037, even with recent increase in spending. (Denver Post)
The tong-term vision to revamp East Colfax concerns some neighbors. (CBS4)
- Lakewood offers free rides on a restored historic trolley. (Patch.com)
More on Colorado adopting California’s electric vehicle incentives. (Denver Post)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 52 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 84 Moderate.
