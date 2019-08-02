Friday’s Headlines

Hundreds of cyclists gathered at the site of Alexis Bounds death.
From Streetsblog

The Streetsblog Scooter Debate

  • As Denver updates scooter policies before making its pilot program permanent, Streetsblog will host a panel discussion. Save the date:
    Monday, August 12, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Debate 6 – 7 p.m..
    The Alliance Center, 1536 Wynkoop Street, Denver, Colorado 80202

Other news

  • A woman stopped riding her bike after she was seriously injured two years ago on Marion Parkway, the street where a driver killed Alexis Bounds last week. (CPR)
  • Colfax bus rapid transit could take a decade as the city fails to find the needed money. (Denver Post)
  • Completing Denver’s 450-mile network of  bike lanes will take until around 2037, even with recent increase in spending. (Denver Post)
  • The tong-term vision to revamp East Colfax concerns some neighbors. (CBS4)
  • Lakewood offers free rides on a restored historic trolley. (Patch.com)
  • More on Colorado adopting California’s electric vehicle incentives. (Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 52 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 84 Moderate.
