Thursday’s Headlines
Transportation planner Jarrett Walker talks to a group of officials as RTD kicks off a two year planning process. Photo: Andy Bosselman
From Streetsblog
Finding a balance between increasing ridership and covering a wide area is key to a successful transit network said Jarrett Walker, a celebrated planner who RTD brought to speak as it kicks off a two-year planning process. But transformative changes are controversial and RTD’s elected board may not have the stomach to do what it takes to increase ridership. (Streetsblog Denver) (Also: CPR)
Other news
Denver Post Editorial Board: Amid cyclist deaths, drivers should pledge to be safer on the road. (Denver Post)
Denver Cruisers dedicated last night’s ride to two fallen bicyclists. (CBS4)
Bicycle crashes prompt road safety questions. (Colorado Matters)
As traffic deaths gain media attention, they symbolize decades of underreported fatalities on a car-based transportation system the city government says it can fix. (Denverite)
Denver could see more traffic fatalities in 2019 than any time in the last decade. (9 News)
-
82,000: Number of road rage calls in Colorado. (9 News)
A man who was shot rode an RTD bus for about 20 minutes before being taken to the hospital. (Denver Post, Denver7)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 44 Good. Yesterday’s max: 126 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
