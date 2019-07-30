Tuesday’s Headlines
Applying for RTD’s new discount program? A confusing, complicated and glitchy website awaits. (Streetsblog Denver)
“Stop killing us.” After the deaths of bicycle riders Alexis Bounds and Scott Hendrickson this month, cyclists will protest and mourn with ghost bikes, a cruiser ride and a Critical Mass ride. (Denver Post)
Police explain why the driver in Bounds’ death was charged with a misdemeanor instead of a felony. (9 News)
Denver is focusing on scooter rider education over enforcement. (Denver7)
Thieves slam a shuttle bus into a Littleton bike shop. (CBS4)
What Union Station looked like five years ago. (9 News)
Check out Union Station Buskerfest Thursday. (303)
Colorado regulators are boosting regulations to clean up polluted air and meet federal standards. (Denver Post)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 44 Good. Yesterday’s max: 93 Moderate.
The Streetsblog Scooter Debate
- As Denver updates scooter policies before making its pilot program permanent, Streetsblog will host a panel discussion. Save the date:
Monday, August 12, 6 – 8 p.m.
The Alliance Center, 1536 Wynkoop Street, Denver, Colorado 80202
