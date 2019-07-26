Friday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

  •  A driver killed another bicyclist and bike lane opponents in the area still oppose safety upgrades to Marion Street. (Streetsblog Denver)

More on bike fatality

  • Kyle Clark Commentary: “You don’t own the street in front of your home. Our streets belong to everyone.” “Arguing for aesthetic appeal while bodies are being peeled off the pavement is a bad look. I also love Denver’s history. But not more than your life or mine.” (9 News)
  • “Stop Killing Us!” is one message spray painted on the street where the bicyclist was killed. A witness says the vehicle was a garbage truck. (Denver7)
  • Patsy Brown, who started the petition against the bike lane upgrades, is not backing down. (9 News)
  • NIMBYs do not believe a protected bike lane would have prevented the crash. (Fox 31)

Other news

  • The serious injury of elite cyclist Andrew Bernstein Saturday after a driver hit him and fled the scene near Boulder shows increasing bike injuries and fatalities in Colorado. (Colorado Sun)
  • Here’s how the Colorado State Patrol investigates hit-and-run cases like this. (9 News)
  • Bernstein was once editor of Bicycling. (Bicycling)
  • The Suspect in a 2018 fatal road rage shooting in Westminster was sent to the hospital for mental evaluation. (Fox 31)
  • The key to raising more money for transportation could be asking fewer people. (CPR)
  • RTD general manager Dave Genova talks about RTD’s fifty-year history and its future. (Arvada Press)
  • Here are nine secrets of Union Station. (Denver 7)
  • Westword brainstorms ideas to name the area behind Union Station. (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 38 Good. Yesterday’s max: 71 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect that Andrew Bernstein was seriously injured. A previous version indicated that he had died. 

  • surly trucker

    Hey, I don’t think Andrew Bernstein is dead (I hope!!) He is very seriously injured though.

    • Streetsblog Denver

      Thank you for catching that. The story has been corrected.

      • DrMemory

        The story may have been, but the link still says ‘death’.

  • JZ71

    The story cites 7 fatalities in 7 months, this year, which would extrapolate out to 12, for the entire year. That would be less than any of the past four years, so I’m not sure how that should be described as “a trend of increasing bike fatalities”, especially with Colorado’s continued population growth.