Friday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
A driver killed another bicyclist and bike lane opponents in the area still oppose safety upgrades to Marion Street. (Streetsblog Denver)
More on bike fatality
-
Kyle Clark Commentary: “You don’t own the street in front of your home. Our streets belong to everyone.” “Arguing for aesthetic appeal while bodies are being peeled off the pavement is a bad look. I also love Denver’s history. But not more than your life or mine.” (9 News)
-
“Stop Killing Us!” is one message spray painted on the street where the bicyclist was killed. A witness says the vehicle was a garbage truck. (Denver7)
- Patsy Brown, who started the petition against the bike lane upgrades, is not backing down. (9 News)
-
NIMBYs do not believe a protected bike lane would have prevented the crash. (Fox 31)
Other news
-
The serious injury of elite cyclist Andrew Bernstein Saturday after a driver hit him and fled the scene near Boulder shows increasing bike injuries and fatalities in Colorado. (Colorado Sun)
-
Here’s how the Colorado State Patrol investigates hit-and-run cases like this. (9 News)
-
Bernstein was once editor of Bicycling. (Bicycling)
-
The Suspect in a 2018 fatal road rage shooting in Westminster was sent to the hospital for mental evaluation. (Fox 31)
-
The key to raising more money for transportation could be asking fewer people. (CPR)
-
RTD general manager Dave Genova talks about RTD’s fifty-year history and its future. (Arvada Press)
-
Here are nine secrets of Union Station. (Denver 7)
-
Westword brainstorms ideas to name the area behind Union Station. (Westword)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 38 Good. Yesterday’s max: 71 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect that Andrew Bernstein was seriously injured. A previous version indicated that he had died.
Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month.