Friday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

A driver killed another bicyclist and bike lane opponents in the area still oppose safety upgrades to Marion Street. ( Streetsblog Denver

More on bike fatality

Kyle Clark Commentary: “You don’t own the street in front of your home. Our streets belong to everyone.” “Arguing for aesthetic appeal while bodies are being peeled off the pavement is a bad look. I also love Denver’s history. But not more than your life or mine.” ( 9 News

“Stop Killing Us!” is one message spray painted on the street where the bicyclist was killed. A witness says the vehicle was a garbage truck. ( Denver7

Patsy Brown, who started the petition against the bike lane upgrades, is not backing down. (9 News)

NIMBYs do not believe a protected bike lane would have prevented the crash. ( Fox 31

Other news

Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect that Andrew Bernstein was seriously injured. A previous version indicated that he had died.