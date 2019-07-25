Thursday’s Headlines

Scooter at entrance of Union Station
A Lime scooter parked in front of the main entrance to Union Station. Streetsblog file photo by Andy Bosselman

From Streetsblog

  •  Guest Commentary: Scooters are another sign of big tech colonizing public spaces. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • A driver hit and killed a woman riding a bike yesterday (Denver Police), the crash was on South Marion Street where enraged NIMBYs oppose improvements to a bike lane (Bicycle Colorado). (Check Streetsblog this afternoon for more information). 
  • A driver caused life-threatening injuries after hitting bicyclist Bernie Bernstein in Boulder Saturday. (Daily Camera)
  • Bustang’s runaway success has CDOT planning direct service to ski areas and Rocky Mountain National Park on weekends. (Summit Daily)
  • Bennet, Gardner seek federal refunds on RTD’s Denver Union Station financing. (Colorado Politics)
  • Decades of desegregation: Denver readers recall their own stories of ‘busing’ (Chalkbeat)
  • Remember that opinion piece supporting Lakewood’s new housing limits on environmental grounds? In his latest editorial, Gary Wockner is beating the same drum: NIMBYs are Earth warriors. (Colorado Independent)
  • As affordable housing is bulldozed in Sun Valley, one boy’s life will change forever. (5280)
  • A 108-unit affordable housing complex opens in Stapleton. (La Voz)
  • Organizers behind a carbon tax initiative fail to gather enough signatures to make the ballot. (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 44 Good. Yesterday’s max: 108 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

