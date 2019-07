Thursday’s Headlines

A Lime scooter parked in front of the main entrance to Union Station. Streetsblog file photo by Andy Bosselman

Organizers behind a carbon tax initiative fail to gather enough signatures to make the ballot. ( Denverite

As affordable housing is bulldozed in Sun Valley, one boy’s life will change forever. ( 5280

Remember that opinion piece supporting Lakewood’s new housing limits on environmental grounds? In his latest editorial, Gary Wockner is beating the same drum: NIMBYs are Earth warriors. ( Colorado Independent

Decades of desegregation: Denver readers recall their own stories of ‘busing’ ( Chalkbeat

A driver hit and killed a woman riding a bike yesterday ( Denver Police ), the crash was on South Marion Street where enraged NIMBYs oppose improvements to a bike lane ( Bicycle Colorado ). (Check Streetsblog this afternoon for more information).

