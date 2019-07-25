Thursday’s Headlines
A Lime scooter parked in front of the main entrance to Union Station. Streetsblog file photo by Andy Bosselman
From Streetsblog
-
Guest Commentary: Scooters are another sign of big tech colonizing public spaces. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
-
A driver hit and killed a woman riding a bike yesterday (Denver Police), the crash was on South Marion Street where enraged NIMBYs oppose improvements to a bike lane (Bicycle Colorado). (Check Streetsblog this afternoon for more information).
-
A driver caused life-threatening injuries after hitting bicyclist Bernie Bernstein in Boulder Saturday. (Daily Camera)
- Bustang’s runaway success has CDOT planning direct service to ski areas and Rocky Mountain National Park on weekends. (Summit Daily)
-
Bennet, Gardner seek federal refunds on RTD’s Denver Union Station financing. (Colorado Politics)
-
Decades of desegregation: Denver readers recall their own stories of ‘busing’ (Chalkbeat)
-
Remember that opinion piece supporting Lakewood’s new housing limits on environmental grounds? In his latest editorial, Gary Wockner is beating the same drum: NIMBYs are Earth warriors. (Colorado Independent)
-
As affordable housing is bulldozed in Sun Valley, one boy’s life will change forever. (5280)
-
A 108-unit affordable housing complex opens in Stapleton. (La Voz)
-
Organizers behind a carbon tax initiative fail to gather enough signatures to make the ballot. (Denverite)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 44 Good. Yesterday’s max: 108 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month.