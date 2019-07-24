Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Traffic Violence Report: 482 crashes seriously injured five last week. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
A driver hit and killed two on a motorcycle yesterday near DIA. (Fox 31)
The city will install temporary traffic calming measures for August 2nd’s First Friday’s Art Walk on Santa Fe and then DPW will spend two years studying alternatives before installing them. (Denverite)
Commentary: Are scooters a transit solution or a Trojan Horse for big tech to colonize our public spaces? (Los Angeles Times by CU Denver professor John Tinnell)
Commentary from the Koch-funded Independence Institute: RTD’s subsidized commutes are increasingly for the well-off. (Complete Colorado)
More on the study linking bike lanes to stronger street safety for all road users. (Denver7)
How Denver uses its license plate-reading cameras on Federal Boulevard. (Denverite)
A 27-acre development is planned near RTD’s Westminster Station. (Denver Business Journal)
Commentary from Ryan Keeney: Relax zoning and curb the cost of housing. (Colorado Politics)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 46 Good. Yesterday’s max: 132 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Today: Ozone Action Alert.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
