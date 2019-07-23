Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Here’s why Denver is counting bike traffic (Fox 31 got it wrong). (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
The man accused of the hit-and-run that killed bicyclist Chuck Vogel in Parker on July 4 was arrested and faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide and failure to remain at the scene. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)
The driver of an SUV was injured after crashing into a liquor store in Littleton. (9 News)
Why are bikes banned from Denver’s 16th Street Mall? And will it ever change? (Denver Post)
Denver City Council considers a measure that would help low-income people navigate the complicated requirements of RTD’s new discount program. (Colorado Politics)
Coloradans create a mobile app to rent parking spaces in driveways. (Fox 31)
Why Lakewood residents voted to limit new housing. (5280)
Lakewood mayoral candidate and city councilwoman Ramey Johnson is facing criticism after sharing a fake article about climate change. (9 News)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 45 Good. Yesterday’s max: 104 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
