Monday’s Headlines
Danny Katz of CoPRIG presents a giant card celebrating the success of Bustang to state transportation commissioners Thursday. Photo: Andy Bosselman
From Streetsblog
107 Officials: Bustang is a success. Now give us more service. (Streetsblog Denver).
Other news
More on the death of cyclist Scott Hendrickson. (9 News)
A pedestrian warning system will be installed at an Aurora intersection where a driver struck and killed a 12-year-old girl. (Sentinel)
Parents of a woman seriously injured in a scooter crash near Coors Field will ask Boulder City Council to continue prohibiting the vehicles. (Daily Camera)
Denver is conducting bike lane traffic counts to see if the lanes justify their cost. (Fox 31)
Uber, Lyft and the A-Line have reduced demand for airport parking and DIA officials have halted “their plans to build two new parking garages.” (Denver Post)
Surveillance video shows the moment a light rail train in Denver almost derailed. (9 News)
RTD will phase out human flaggers along the G Line. (Denver Post, 9 News)
Commentary: Want to blame someone for our crumbling roads? Try TABOR. (Colorado Sun)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 33 Good. Yesterday’s max: 100 Moderate.
