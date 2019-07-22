Monday’s Headlines

Danny Katz of CoPRIG presents a giant card celebrating the success of Bustang to state transportation commissioners Thursday. Photo: Andy Bosselman
  • A pedestrian warning system will be installed at an Aurora intersection where a driver struck and killed a 12-year-old girl. (Sentinel)
  • Parents of a woman seriously injured in a scooter crash near Coors Field will ask Boulder City Council to continue prohibiting the vehicles. (Daily Camera)
  • Denver is conducting bike lane traffic counts to see if the lanes justify their cost. (Fox 31)
  • Uber, Lyft and the A-Line have reduced demand for airport parking and DIA officials have halted “their plans to build two new parking garages.” (Denver Post)
  • Surveillance video shows the moment a light rail train in Denver almost derailed. (9 News)
  • RTD will phase out human flaggers along the G Line. (Denver Post, 9 News)
  • Commentary: Want to blame someone for our crumbling roads? Try TABOR. (Colorado Sun)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 33 Good. Yesterday’s max: 100 Moderate.
