Friday’s Headlines
Scott Hendrickson died last week at the age of 62. Photo: Jeffrey Fisher
From Streetsblog
A reckless driver killed a grandfather and local cycling legend, Scott Hendrickson. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
NIMBYs get worked up over misinformation spread about proposed changes to a Congress Park bike lane. (Denver7)
The city asks Westside residents to offer feedback for the West Area Plan. (Denverite)
Kids paint downtown sidewalks to welcome visiting parks officials to the convention center. (Denverite)
Today is Boulder’s Tube to Work Day. (9 News)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 51 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 104 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
