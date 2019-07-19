Friday’s Headlines

Scott Hendrickson
Scott Hendrickson died last week at the age of 62. Photo: Jeffrey Fisher

From Streetsblog

  • A reckless driver killed a grandfather and local cycling legend, Scott Hendrickson. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • NIMBYs get worked up over misinformation spread about proposed changes to a Congress Park bike lane. (Denver7)
  • The city asks Westside residents to offer feedback for the West Area Plan. (Denverite)
  • Kids paint downtown sidewalks to welcome visiting parks officials to the convention center. (Denverite)
  • Today is Boulder’s Tube to Work Day. (9 News)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 51 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 104 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

