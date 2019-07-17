Wednesday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

  • Traffic Violence Report: Denver’s first bicycle death this year and two other fatalities bring the number of traffic deaths to 43. Mayor Hancock told Streetsblog Monday that the city’s goal to achieve zero traffic fatalities or serious injuries will be an “urgent” priority in his last term. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • A 16-year-old boy crashed into an RTD bus stop, killing a woman and seriously injuring a man in Westminster. Police say the boy may have been driving distracted. (Denver7CBS4)
  • A driver hit and killed one of four people who tried to cross I-25 in Colorado Springs on foot. (Gazette)
  • A driver suspected of hitting and killing Parker bicyclist Chuck Vogel on July 4 was arrested. (9 News, Denver 7)
  • RTD fired a rail operator after the vehicle nearly derailed and injured eight. (Fox 31)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 43 Good. Yesterday’s max: 90 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

  • JZ71

    How is the Colorado Springs story news / related to pedestrian rights?!

    • TM

      Back under your viaduct, troll.

      • TM

        Some people do not understand that preventing automobile caused deaths is one of the major purposes of this blog. I don’t know how they don’t notice that after reading it every day.

    • TakeFive

      It’s called Streetsblog ‘Shock and Awe.’
      If it bleeds it leads.