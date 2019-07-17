Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Traffic Violence Report: Denver’s first bicycle death this year and two other fatalities bring the number of traffic deaths to 43. Mayor Hancock told Streetsblog Monday that the city’s goal to achieve zero traffic fatalities or serious injuries will be an “urgent” priority in his last term. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
-
-
A driver hit and killed one of four people who tried to cross I-25 in Colorado Springs on foot. (Gazette)
-
-
RTD fired a rail operator after the vehicle nearly derailed and injured eight. (Fox 31)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 43 Good. Yesterday’s max: 90 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
We can’t do this work without your help. Give $5 per month.