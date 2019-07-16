Tuesday’s Headlines

_AB_1081
Mayor Michael Hancock on the steps of City Hall at yesterday’s inauguration ceremony. Photo: Andy Bosselman

From Streetsblog

  • Mayor Hancock kicked off his third and final term by calling for lower speed limits and better designed streets to keep cyclists and pedestrians safer in an “urgent” attempt to take back control of the streets from reckless car owners. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.