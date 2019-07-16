Tuesday’s Headlines
Mayor Michael Hancock on the steps of City Hall at yesterday’s inauguration ceremony. Photo: Andy Bosselman
From Streetsblog
Mayor Hancock kicked off his third and final term by calling for lower speed limits and better designed streets to keep cyclists and pedestrians safer in an “urgent” attempt to take back control of the streets from reckless car owners. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
A 76-year-old man was arrested after crashing into a motorcycle in Boulder. The crash killed the motorcyclist and seriously injured his passenger. (9 News)
A driver was hospitalized after causing a two-car rollover on Peña Boulevard. (Denver Post)
Denver City Council approved the $94 million contract to widen Peña Boulevard. (Denver Post, Denverite, Fox 31)
U.S. 36 road collapse: CDOT isn’t sure who to blame (Denver Post, Denverite).
At least 10 neighborhoods in the Denver Metro have installed license plate readers. (Denver Post)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 35 Good. Yesterday’s max: 58 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
