Thursday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

  • Traffic Violence Report: Denver fatalities are up 38% this year. (Streetsblog Denver)
  • RTD’s 40% discount program for riders in need starts accepting applications July 29. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • Chuck Vogel, a bicyclist killed in Parker on July 4, would have soon been a grandfather. (Denver7)
  • His family wants help finding the driver who killed him. (Fox 31)
  • Street safety advocates walked Colfax from Auraria to Federal to show how dangerous the street is for pedestrians and cyclists. (Denver7)
  • Take a selfie with your bike (and its serial number) to help Denver police return stolen bikes. (CBS4)
  • Front Range Rail: “We have to plan a system that’s based on reality,” said CDOT head Shoshana Lew at a Hyperloop conference. (Colorado Sun)
  • CDOT will start construction Monday on a westbound I-70 toll lane in the mountains. (Colorado Sun)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 43 Good. Yesterday’s max: 100 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA

