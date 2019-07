Thursday’s Headlines

RTD’s 40% discount program for riders in need starts accepting applications July 29. ( Streetsblog Denver

Traffic Violence Report: Denver fatalities are up 38% this year. ( Streetsblog Denver

CDOT will start construction Monday on a westbound I-70 toll lane in the mountains. ( Colorado Sun

Front Range Rail: “We have to plan a system that’s based on reality,” said CDOT head Shoshana Lew at a Hyperloop conference. ( Colorado Sun

Take a selfie with your bike (and its serial number) to help Denver police return stolen bikes. ( CBS4

Street safety advocates walked Colfax from Auraria to Federal to show how dangerous the street is for pedestrians and cyclists. ( Denver7

His family wants help finding the driver who killed him. ( Fox 31

Chuck Vogel, a bicyclist killed in Parker on July 4, would have soon been a grandfather. ( Denver7

