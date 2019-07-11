Thursday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Traffic Violence Report: Denver fatalities are up 38% this year. (Streetsblog Denver)
-
RTD’s 40% discount program for riders in need starts accepting applications July 29. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
-
Chuck Vogel, a bicyclist killed in Parker on July 4, would have soon been a grandfather. (Denver7)
-
His family wants help finding the driver who killed him. (Fox 31)
-
More on the Alameda Avenue killing zone. (Denver7)
-
Street safety advocates walked Colfax from Auraria to Federal to show how dangerous the street is for pedestrians and cyclists. (Denver7)
-
Take a selfie with your bike (and its serial number) to help Denver police return stolen bikes. (CBS4)
-
Front Range Rail: “We have to plan a system that’s based on reality,” said CDOT head Shoshana Lew at a Hyperloop conference. (Colorado Sun)
-
CDOT will start construction Monday on a westbound I-70 toll lane in the mountains. (Colorado Sun)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 43 Good. Yesterday’s max: 100 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $10, $25 or $50 now.