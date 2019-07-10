Wednesday’s Headlines
Dave Genova, RTD’s general manager, standing in front of a commuter train covered in Uber’s signature black color with text reading, “This train, now available on Uber.” Photo: Andy Bosselman
From Streetsblog
-
The best way to buy an RTD ticket is from Uber. But the company wants to wipe out public transit. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
-
More on RTD’s partnership with Uber. (Denver Post, Denverite, CBS4)
-
The proposed widening of Peña Boulevard to DIA faces skepticism in the City Council. (Denver Post)
-
RTD could build a rail line to Boulder by 2032 if voters approve new funding. (Denver Post)
-
The pros and cons of bike infrastructure. (Denver7)
-
Commentary: “A growth cap is climate arson,” writes Mike Eliason in a response to a Colorado Sun opinion piece that justified Lakewood’s new housing restrictions with environmental reasons. (Medium)
-
Commentary: Boulder could learn something from Copenhagen about sustainable neighborhoods. (Daily Camera)
-
Colorado’s greenhouse gas emissions decline slightly. (CPR)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 36 Good. Yesterday’s max: 64 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.