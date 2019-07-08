Monday’s Headlines
Shoshana Lew, executive director of CDOT. Streetsblog file photo by Andy Bosselman
From Streetsblog
CDOT head tells congress: Get ready for a fight if Trump rolls back auto standards. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
An A Line train hit an injured a pedestrian Wednesday at the Central Park Station, where two people were hit and killed by A Line trains in April. (Fox 31)
A driver hit and injured a 60-year-old bicyclist near Parker. (CBS4)
A driver ran a red light in Aurora before their vehicle was hit by an RTD bus, spinning out of control and hitting another car. The crash sent both passengers to the hospital. (Fox 31)
The 16-year-old driver who killed one and injured three at the Gaylord Rockies Resort was charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, four hit-and-run counts involving injury and death and driving without a license. (Denver Post)
How Denver became one of America’s “most walkable cities.” (Westword)
Tell us about your experience with busing in Denver schools. (Chalkbeat)
Colorado struggles to test drivers for marijuana impairment. (Steamboat Pilot)
Workers are digging out thousands of truckloads of dirt from the sunken part of the I-70 expansion. (Denver Post)
Gov. Polis’ one-year clean energy plan includes EV charging stations and LED lights (but does not include walking, biking or transit investments). (Westword)
Self-described environmental activist Gary Wockner praises Lakewood’s new housing limits as good for reducing traffic and greenhouse gas emissions. (Colorado Sun)
Ditch the car: Trails you can reach by taking the bus or light rail. (Denver Post)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 39 Good. Yesterday’s max: 71 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
