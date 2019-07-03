Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Traffic Violence Report: Drivers killed one pedestrian in Aurora and two in Denver. Denver traffic fatalities are up 29 percent so far this year, with 37 dead compared to 29 at this point in 2018. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
RTD’s A Line is operating again after a train hit a pedestrian. (Denver Post)
Aurora police arrested a boy suspected of killing a pedestrian at the Gaylord Rocky’s Resort. (Aurora Sentinel)
Before Denver police shot and killed him, the man who fired a gun into the air downtown on Monday morning had just been kicked off a bus after smashing its windshield. (Denver Post)
A passenger on the bus used RTD’s Transit Watch app to report the crime. (Fox 31)
Lakewood NIMBYs won a ballot measure that will limit housing construction to one percent of the town’s existing stock. (Denver Post)
RTD loses $4 million in legal fees after a judge calls the agency’s law firm “unprofessional.” The fees are related to the $80 million lawsuit between RTD and its private partner, Denver Transit Partners, over the cost of A Line delays. (9 News)
Private-Public Partnerships, including at RTD and DIA, “have been costly and complicated,” but in Denver, Mayor Hancock has signaled that more are coming. (CPR)
RTD wants to get more people in Denver to ride transit. (Colorado Politics)
CU Boulder will take over operations of the Stampede bus line from RTD on Aug. 12. (CU Boulder)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 41 Good. Yesterday’s max: 67 Moderate.
Streetsblog Denver headlines will resume Monday.
