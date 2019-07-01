Monday’s Headlines
Artist Jonny Pucci paints a mural of Major Taylor. Photo: Andy Bosselman
From Streetsblog
A new mural on the Cherry Creek Trail honors Major Taylor, the first black world cycling champion. (Streetsblog Denver)
Special coverage of Central 70 highway widening:
The rate of asthma has jumped 41 in Elyria-Swansea, home to the most polluted zip code in America, and dust and diesel exhaust is getting worse since construction started on the I-70 expansion. (Denver Post)
Video: “It feels like a snake wrapped around your chest,” says 13-year-old Olivia Sanchez about experiencing an asthma attack. (Denver Post)
Infographics: Asthma in Denver: Search rates by neighborhood. (Denver Post)
Here’s what you can expect as the massive (and controversial) I-70 expansion works its way toward completion over the next few years. (5280)
Other news
A 173-mile Front Range commuter rail system will start construction by the end of Polis’ first term in 3 1/2 years, says official. (Colorado Politics)
More than 31,000 people participated in Wednesday’s Bike to Work Day. (Denver7)
They burned more than 34 million calories. (Denver Post)
Timeline: 50 years of RTD. (Denver Post) (Westword)
RTD will host rider appreciation birthday events today. (Mass Transit)
RTD started after neighbors refused to allow a freeway in their neighborhood. (Denver Post)
Crashes on I-25 from Monument to Castle Rock are up more than 50 percent since the “Gap” freeway widening started last fall. (Gazette)
More on the low-stress bike map. (Fox 31)
Neighbors wrote “Please tow me” on an illegally parked car. (Denver7)
Commentary: Tomorrow, Lakewood voters will decide Measure 200 which would limit growth. It’s not a good idea, says expert. (Westword)
Commentary: Boulder voters do not want to wait 46 years for the train they’ve been paying taxes on since 2004. (Daily Camera)
Suncor oil refinery hit by Colorado health department for emitting toxic gas. (Denver Post)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 32 Good. Yesterday’s max: 54 Moderate.
