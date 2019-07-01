Monday’s Headlines

Jonny Pucci Mural

Artist Jonny Pucci paints a mural of Major Taylor. Photo: Andy Bosselman

From Streetsblog

  • A new mural on the Cherry Creek Trail honors Major Taylor, the first black world cycling champion. (Streetsblog Denver)

Special coverage of Central 70 highway widening:

  • The rate of asthma has jumped 41 in Elyria-Swansea, home to the most polluted zip code in America, and dust and diesel exhaust is getting worse since construction started on the I-70 expansion. (Denver Post)
  • Video: “It feels like a snake wrapped around your chest,” says 13-year-old Olivia Sanchez about experiencing an asthma attack. (Denver Post)
  • Infographics: Asthma in Denver: Search rates by neighborhood. (Denver Post)
  • Here’s what you can expect as the massive (and controversial) I-70 expansion works its way toward completion over the next few years. (5280)

 Other news

  • A 173-mile Front Range commuter rail system will start construction by the end of Polis’ first term in 3 1/2 years, says official. (Colorado Politics)
  • More than 31,000 people participated in Wednesday’s Bike to Work Day. (Denver7)
  • They burned more than 34 million calories. (Denver Post)
  • Timeline: 50 years of RTD. (Denver Post) (Westword)
  • RTD will host rider appreciation birthday events today. (Mass Transit)
  • RTD started after neighbors refused to allow a freeway in their neighborhood. (Denver Post)
  • Crashes on I-25 from Monument to Castle Rock are up more than 50 percent since the “Gap” freeway widening started last fall. (Gazette)
  • Neighbors wrote “Please tow me” on an illegally parked car. (Denver7)
  • Commentary: Tomorrow, Lakewood voters will decide Measure 200 which would limit growth. It’s not a good idea, says expert. (Westword)
  • Commentary: Boulder voters do not want to wait 46 years for the train they’ve been paying taxes on since 2004. (Daily Camera)
  • Suncor oil refinery hit by Colorado health department for emitting toxic gas. (Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 32 Good. Yesterday’s max: 54 Moderate.
