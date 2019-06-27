Thursday’s Headlines

Ranger Radar I
Park Ranger Eric Knopinski uses a radar gun to clock the speed of a cyclist on the Cherry Creek Trail. Photo: Andy Bosselman

From Streetsblog

  • Tuesday’s head-on bike crash on the Cherry Creek Trail shows the need for more bike infrastructure. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • The bike collision injured two and left one in critical condition. It also renewed talk about speed and safety. (Denver Post)
  • More coverage of the crash. (9 NewsFox 31)
  • Bike to Work Day coverage. (CBS4Denver Post, Loveland Reporter-Herald)
  • After a tough election, here’s where Mayor Hancock is on transportation, homelessness, public-private partnerships and ‘aerotropoli.’ (Denverite)
  • A navy veteran’s bike was stolen. (Fox 31)
  • A member of Boulder’s city council says rail service on the Northwest corridor can be started by 2026. (Daily Camera)
  • Google Maps sends drivers headed to DIA into a muddy field. (AP)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 48 Good. Yesterday’s max: 64 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

