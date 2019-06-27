Thursday’s Headlines
Park Ranger Eric Knopinski uses a radar gun to clock the speed of a cyclist on the Cherry Creek Trail. Photo: Andy Bosselman
From Streetsblog
Tuesday’s head-on bike crash on the Cherry Creek Trail shows the need for more bike infrastructure. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
The bike collision injured two and left one in critical condition. It also renewed talk about speed and safety. (Denver Post)
Bike to Work Day coverage. (CBS4, Denver Post, Loveland Reporter-Herald)
After a tough election, here’s where Mayor Hancock is on transportation, homelessness, public-private partnerships and ‘aerotropoli.’ (Denverite)
A navy veteran’s bike was stolen. (Fox 31)
A member of Boulder’s city council says rail service on the Northwest corridor can be started by 2026. (Daily Camera)
Google Maps sends drivers headed to DIA into a muddy field. (AP)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 48 Good. Yesterday’s max: 64 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
