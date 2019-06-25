Tuesday’s Headlines
The free Low-Stress Denver Bike Map. Photo: Twitter user Lisa Truong Nguyen
This free, ‘Low-Stress Bike Map’ wants to boost biking despite Denver’s inadequate network of bike lanes. (Streetsblog Denver)
Get ready for Bike to Work Day tomorrow. (9 News, Denver7, Denver Post, Edgewater Echo)
Help Bike to Work Day organizers by registering for the event. (DRCOG)
Bustang’s success could boost chances of Colorado creating a Front Range rail line. (CPR)
At last night’s City Council meeting, Sloan’s Lake NIMBYs lost their fight against a 160-unit transit-oriented development at 17th and Newton. (Denverite, Denver Post)
Denver voters will decide if the city should transform DPW into the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. (Denverite, Denver Post)
The success of Friday’s Little Saigon night market boosts an effort to make a stretch of Federal Boulevard safer for pedestrians. (Denverite)
People with disabilities can learn to use Uber and Lyft at a new class in Denver. (9 News)
When ranked by the number of crashes — not fatalities or injuries — Denver is the 83rd safest city for driving among a list of 200 cities. Ft. Collins ranked seventh. (Denver Post)
- Explainer: What is Colorado’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights? (Denver Post)
The West is not ready for wildfire smoke resulting from the climate crisis. (AP)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 33 Good. Yesterday’s max: 61 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
