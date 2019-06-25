Tuesday’s Headlines

The free Low-Stress Denver Bike Map. Photo: Twitter user Lisa Truong Nguyen

From Streetsblog

  • This free, ‘Low-Stress Bike Map’ wants to boost biking despite Denver’s inadequate network of bike lanes. (Streetsblog Denver)

 Other news

  • Get ready for Bike to Work Day tomorrow. (9 News, Denver7, Denver PostEdgewater Echo)
  • Help Bike to Work Day organizers by registering for the event. (DRCOG)
  • Bustang’s success could boost chances of Colorado creating a Front Range rail line. (CPR)
  • At last night’s City Council meeting, Sloan’s Lake NIMBYs lost their fight against a 160-unit transit-oriented development at 17th and Newton. (Denverite, Denver Post)
  • Denver voters will decide if the city should transform DPW into the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. (Denverite, Denver Post)
  • The success of Friday’s Little Saigon night market boosts an effort to make a stretch of Federal Boulevard safer for pedestrians. (Denverite)
  • People with disabilities can learn to use Uber and Lyft at a new class in Denver. (9 News)
  • RTD is answering questions about train horns blowing through quiet zones. (CBS 4, Fox 31)
  • When ranked by the number of crashes — not fatalities or injuries — Denver is the 83rd safest city for driving among a list of 200 cities. Ft. Collins ranked seventh. (Denver Post)
  • Explainer: What is Colorado’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights? (Denver Post)
  • The West is not ready for wildfire smoke resulting from the climate crisis. (AP)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 33 Good. Yesterday’s max: 61 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

