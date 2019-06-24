Monday’s Headlines

_T8A2361
Driver Krista Dalton poses for a photo at the Bustang yard near Golden. After the photo, she started a pre-trip inspection of the motor coach she would drive from Denver to Colorado Springs.

From Streetsblog

  • Bus driver shortage: Bustang driver Krista Dalton has what it takes. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • After crashes killed two motorcyclists and seriously injured a third in a one-week period, Denver police ask bikers and drivers to be careful. (Denver Post)
  • Two people died and several others were injured when a charter bus hit a bridge support on I-25 north of Pueblo. (CityNews)
  • Weather delayed Denver sidewalk repairs for six months. (9 News)
  • A Denver woman warns of a man who is posing as a Lyft driver. (Fox 31)
  • Drivers grumble about the new Uber & Lyft pickup and drop off locations at DIA. (Denver7)
  • In Denver, scooter companies are updating their fleets with new models, while Aspen & Boulder banned the devices. (Denver Post)
  • RTD is hosting community meetings to discuss residents’ questions about commuter rail quiet zones and why horns still blow. (9 News)
  • People are calling Candi CdeBaca (District 9 councilperson-elect) a Communist. She’d rather be called an anarchist. (Colorado Independent)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 38 Good. Yesterday’s max: 44 Good.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.

  • TakeFive

    Fix the sidewalks. Sounds simple enough; turns out it’s not so simple.
    Why am I not surprised.