Monday’s Headlines

Driver Krista Dalton poses for a photo at the Bustang yard near Golden. After the photo, she started a pre-trip inspection of the motor coach she would drive from Denver to Colorado Springs.
From Streetsblog
Bus driver shortage: Bustang driver Krista Dalton has what it takes. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
After crashes killed two motorcyclists and seriously injured a third in a one-week period, Denver police ask bikers and drivers to be careful. (Denver Post)
Two people died and several others were injured when a charter bus hit a bridge support on I-25 north of Pueblo. (CityNews)
Weather delayed Denver sidewalk repairs for six months. (9 News)
A Denver woman warns of a man who is posing as a Lyft driver. (Fox 31)
Drivers grumble about the new Uber & Lyft pickup and drop off locations at DIA. (Denver7)
In Denver, scooter companies are updating their fleets with new models, while Aspen & Boulder banned the devices. (Denver Post)
RTD is hosting community meetings to discuss residents’ questions about commuter rail quiet zones and why horns still blow. (9 News)
People are calling Candi CdeBaca (District 9 councilperson-elect) a Communist. She’d rather be called an anarchist. (Colorado Independent)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 38 Good. Yesterday’s max: 44 Good.
