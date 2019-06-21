Friday’s Headlines
Bike parking in Copenhagen.
From Streetsblog
-
Guest post: Lessons from one of the world’s most bicycle-friendly cities. (Streetsblog Denver)
Must see:
-
This Denver Post photojournalism feature shows the impacts of the Central I-70 expansion, including children suffering with asthma in America’s most polluted zip code, activists who continue their fight against the project and neighborhoods torn apart by construction. (Denver Post)
Other news
-
Updated: Denver will widen Peña Boulevard near the airport in a $94 million project (Denver Post) (More: Denverite)
-
CDOT chief says Colorado will fight the Trump administration if it freezes fuel economy standards. (Denver Post)
-
A conservative think tank highlights RTD’s declining ridership and increasing costs. (Complete Colorado)
-
More on the funding problems delaying the rail line to Boulder until 2050. (Denver 7)
-
Here are the rights of cyclists and motorists on the road. (Estes Park Trail Gazette)
-
“Do Your Duty, Buckle That Booty,” among CDOT’s creative safety messages. (CBS4)
-
After the CDOT cyberattack, proposed federal legislation would “promote stronger cybersecurity coordination between the Department of Homeland Security and state and local governments.” (Homeland Preparedness)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 34 Good. Yesterday’s max: 58 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Streetsblog welcomes tips, story ideas and reader-submitted editorials. E-mail andy@streetsblog.org.