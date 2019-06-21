Friday’s Headlines

IMG_0625
Bike parking in Copenhagen.

From Streetsblog

  • Guest post: Lessons from one of the world’s most bicycle-friendly cities. (Streetsblog Denver)

Must see:

  • This Denver Post photojournalism feature shows the impacts of the Central I-70 expansion, including children suffering with asthma in America’s most polluted zip code, activists who continue their fight against the project and neighborhoods torn apart by construction. (Denver Post)

Other news

  • Updated: Denver will widen Peña Boulevard near the airport in a $94 million project (Denver Post) (More: Denverite)
  • CDOT chief says Colorado will fight the Trump administration if it freezes fuel economy standards. (Denver Post)
  • A conservative think tank highlights RTD’s declining ridership and increasing costs. (Complete Colorado)
  • More on the funding problems delaying the rail line to Boulder until 2050. (Denver 7)
  • Here are the rights of cyclists and motorists on the road. (Estes Park Trail Gazette)
  • “Do Your Duty, Buckle That Booty,” among CDOT’s creative safety messages. (CBS4)
  • After the CDOT cyberattack, proposed federal legislation would “promote stronger cybersecurity coordination between the Department of Homeland Security and state and local governments.” (Homeland Preparedness)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 34 Good. Yesterday’s max: 58 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

  • Camera_Shy

    I never want to drive on Pena blvd again! Fix the A-Line so I can travel it anytime my plane lands. Shutting down the suburb lines before the A-line stops is insane! Shutting down the A-line before the last plane lands at night is ludicrous!!!