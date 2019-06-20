Thursday’s Headlines
Amy Homyak, an RTD Transit Police sergeant and the agency’s K-9 handler, is responsible for Thor, a bomb-sniffing dog. Photo: Andy Bosselman
From Streetsblog
-
A day to show girls that working at RTD can mean more than driving a bus. (Streetsblog Denver) (More: CBS4)
-
Traffic Violence Report: Denver fatalities reach 34 with the death of a motorcyclist. (Streetsblog Denver)
-
Cyclist and pedestrian deaths skyrocket in 2018 as motorists stay safe. (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
-
The Aurora Police Department is looking for a man accused of seriously injuring an RTD bus driver last month. (9 News)
-
RTD was ordered to come up with a plan to avoid light rail crashes after five people were injured in the January R-Line derailment. (Denver7)
-
Boulder officials are angry that RTD won’t complete a rail line there until 2050. (Daily Camera)
-
11,154 days until RTD offers a train to Longmont. (Kyle Clark via Twitter)
-
Denver will widen Peña Boulevard near the airport to nine lanes in a in $93 million project. (Denver Post)
-
Alex Basse shows up to work in a better mood when she bikes. (CBS4)
-
Aurora will add protected bike lanes around the Florida Avenue Light Rail Station. (CBS4)
-
The Park Hill Golf Club will be sold to developers, giving the Denver City Council a chance “to reshape a large piece of land within Denver’s city limits.” (Denver Post)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 44 Good. Yesterday’s max: 80 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
