Wednesday’s Headlines
Without new funding, an RTD rail line to Boulder won’t open until 2050 Other FasTracs projects would be pushed into the 2040s. (CPR)
The RTD board considers banning spouses from filling in for its board members at special events. (9 News)
In Aurora, a 12.5 acre site sold for a 350-unit transit-oriented development planned near the 13th Ave. light rail station. (Mile High CRE)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 49 Good. Yesterday’s max: 53 Moderate.
