Tuesday’s Headlines

Lisa Ford walks her grandchildren, Cannon Castell; Jada Ford; and Chastity Castell, across a temporary crosswalk at a pop-up traffic calming event at Silverman Park in Montbello Saturday.

An event in Montbello highlighted the neglect of pedestrian safety investments in the Latino and Black neighborhood. ( Streetsblog Denver

TABOR: The Colorado Supreme Court gave the green light to a proposed ballot measure that would fully repeal Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. ( CPR

A ballot measure that would create the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure went before City Council last night. ( Colorado Politics

Bronco’s Stadium: Denver City Council approved master plan to add parks, shopping and residential buildings near the stadium. ( Denver Post

