Tuesday’s Headlines

Crossing street
Lisa Ford walks her grandchildren, Cannon Castell; Jada Ford; and Chastity Castell, across a temporary crosswalk at a pop-up traffic calming event at Silverman Park in Montbello Saturday.

From Streetsblog

  • An event in Montbello highlighted the neglect of pedestrian safety investments in the Latino and Black neighborhood. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • The AOC of Denver: I-70 fight launched the city’s new queer Latina councilmember. (CityLab)
  • Uber & Lyft passengers will get picked up and dropped off at a new location at DIA. (Denver Post)
  • Bronco’s Stadium: Denver City Council approved master plan to add parks, shopping and residential buildings near the stadium. (Denver Post)
  • Park rangers are issuing $100 tickets for speeding on bike trails. (Fox 31)
  • A ballot measure that would create the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure went before City Council last night. (Colorado Politics)
  • Denver has an interim planning director. (Denver Post)
  • RTD & CDOT campaign tells people, “Stop. Trains Can’t,” at railroad crossings. (Mass Transit)
  • TABOR: The Colorado Supreme Court gave the green light to a proposed ballot measure that would fully repeal Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. (CPR)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 48 Good. Yesterday’s max: 58 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

