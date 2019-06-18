Tuesday’s Headlines
Lisa Ford walks her grandchildren, Cannon Castell; Jada Ford; and Chastity Castell, across a temporary crosswalk at a pop-up traffic calming event at Silverman Park in Montbello Saturday.
From Streetsblog
An event in Montbello highlighted the neglect of pedestrian safety investments in the Latino and Black neighborhood. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
- The AOC of Denver: I-70 fight launched the city’s new queer Latina councilmember. (CityLab)
- Uber & Lyft passengers will get picked up and dropped off at a new location at DIA. (Denver Post)
Bronco’s Stadium: Denver City Council approved master plan to add parks, shopping and residential buildings near the stadium. (Denver Post)
Park rangers are issuing $100 tickets for speeding on bike trails. (Fox 31)
A ballot measure that would create the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure went before City Council last night. (Colorado Politics)
- Denver has an interim planning director. (Denver Post)
RTD & CDOT campaign tells people, “Stop. Trains Can’t,” at railroad crossings. (Mass Transit)
TABOR: The Colorado Supreme Court gave the green light to a proposed ballot measure that would fully repeal Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. (CPR)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 48 Good. Yesterday’s max: 58 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
