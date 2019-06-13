Thursday’s Headlines

Librarian with bike kit

Amanda Armstrong, a business librarian, poses with a new bike kit next to a fixed repair station outside of the Central Library yesterday afternoon. Photo: Andy Bosselman

From Streetsblog

  • Fix your bike for free with repair kits now available at all Denver libraries. (Streetsblog Denver) More: (CBS4)

Other news

  • CDOT has completed a quarter of the work for its Central I-70 widening, which should finish in 2022. (Fox 31)
  • Bike to Work Day is June 26. (DRCOG)
  • Another neighbor complains about bright, new LED street lights. (9 News)
  • Breckenridge considers designs for a new parking structure. (Summit Daily)
  • 80% of Castle Rock residents leave town for work. The bedroom community wants to change that. (Denver Post)
  • Republicans oppose a proposed rollback of TABOR tax refunds. (Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 39 Good. Yesterday’s max: 71 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Support Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.

  • Camera_Shy

    From the Summit Daily article: <>

    How about: “Our charge is that people will say, ‘What’s that great looking structure over there, Really?! it’s a parking garage?1? WOW!”