Thursday’s Headlines
Amanda Armstrong, a business librarian, poses with a new bike kit next to a fixed repair station outside of the Central Library yesterday afternoon. Photo: Andy Bosselman
From Streetsblog
Fix your bike for free with repair kits now available at all Denver libraries. (Streetsblog Denver) More: (CBS4)
Other news
CDOT has completed a quarter of the work for its Central I-70 widening, which should finish in 2022. (Fox 31)
Bike to Work Day is June 26. (DRCOG)
Another neighbor complains about bright, new LED street lights. (9 News)
- Breckenridge considers designs for a new parking structure. (Summit Daily)
80% of Castle Rock residents leave town for work. The bedroom community wants to change that. (Denver Post)
Republicans oppose a proposed rollback of TABOR tax refunds. (Denver Post)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 39 Good. Yesterday’s max: 71 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
