Thursday’s Headlines 9/9/21: Another hit-and-run driver kills person walking

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Aurora (Fox 31)

Construction flagger killed in hit-and-run crash identified, suspect arrested (9 News)

Man who shot teen on RTD bus says it was in self defense (Fox 31)

Driver being held after crash kills 1, seriously injures 3 (9 News)

As Civic Center Park clears out, advocates worry about where people will go (Denverite)

What’s Driving You Crazy: Cars parked on the shoulder of Peña Boulevard (Denver 7)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 113 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups) Yesterday’s max: 177 (Unhealthy)

Centennial State

Coloradans Deserve to Move More Freely and Breathe Easier (NRDC)

Four teens die in SUV crash on Colorado’s Eastern Plains (The Colorado Sun)

CDOT holding career fairs for permanent and temporary positions (KRDO)

From Streetsblog

Thursday’s Headlines Are a Bit Distracted (Streetsblog USA)

The Real Reason Schools Are Paying Parents to Drive Their Kids to the Drop Off Line (Streetsblog USA)

