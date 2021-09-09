Thursday’s Headlines 9/9/21: Another hit-and-run driver kills person walking
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Aurora (Fox 31)
- Construction flagger killed in hit-and-run crash identified, suspect arrested (9 News)
- Man who shot teen on RTD bus says it was in self defense (Fox 31)
- Driver being held after crash kills 1, seriously injures 3 (9 News)
- As Civic Center Park clears out, advocates worry about where people will go (Denverite)
- What’s Driving You Crazy: Cars parked on the shoulder of Peña Boulevard (Denver 7)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 113 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups) Yesterday’s max: 177 (Unhealthy)
Centennial State
- Coloradans Deserve to Move More Freely and Breathe Easier (NRDC)
- Four teens die in SUV crash on Colorado’s Eastern Plains (The Colorado Sun)
- CDOT holding career fairs for permanent and temporary positions (KRDO)
From Streetsblog
- Thursday’s Headlines Are a Bit Distracted (Streetsblog USA)
- The Real Reason Schools Are Paying Parents to Drive Their Kids to the Drop Off Line (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.