Wednesday’s Headlines 9/8/21: RiNo hit-and-run kills construction worker, seriously injures another

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Suspected driver arrested in RiNo hit-and-run that left 1 construction worker dead, another seriously injured (Fox 31)
  • Denver’s embrace of rezoning for “granny flats” is growing by neighborhood, individual initiative (The Colorado Sun)
  • Denver closes Civic Center Park near Colorado Capitol for safety, health concerns (The Colorado Sun)
  • Vehicle Involved In Chase Strikes Thornton Police Car, Several Injured Including Officer (CBS Denver)
  • Motorcyclists shoot at truck — with a boy as passenger — in Lafayette road rage incident (Fox 31)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 70 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 108 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

  • CDOT to hire 150 people for temporary and permanent positions (KRDO)

From Streetsblog

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.