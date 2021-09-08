Wednesday’s Headlines 9/8/21: RiNo hit-and-run kills construction worker, seriously injures another
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Suspected driver arrested in RiNo hit-and-run that left 1 construction worker dead, another seriously injured (Fox 31)
- Denver’s embrace of rezoning for “granny flats” is growing by neighborhood, individual initiative (The Colorado Sun)
- Denver closes Civic Center Park near Colorado Capitol for safety, health concerns (The Colorado Sun)
- Vehicle Involved In Chase Strikes Thornton Police Car, Several Injured Including Officer (CBS Denver)
- Motorcyclists shoot at truck — with a boy as passenger — in Lafayette road rage incident (Fox 31)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 70 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 108 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)
Centennial State
- CDOT to hire 150 people for temporary and permanent positions (KRDO)
From Streetsblog
- Wednesday’s Headlines Are Already Over the Hump (Streetsblog USA)
- SEE IT: In Boston, Bus Rapid Transit Works (Streetsblog USA)
