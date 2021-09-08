Wednesday’s Headlines 9/8/21: RiNo hit-and-run kills construction worker, seriously injures another

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Suspected driver arrested in RiNo hit-and-run that left 1 construction worker dead, another seriously injured (Fox 31)

Denver’s embrace of rezoning for “granny flats” is growing by neighborhood, individual initiative (The Colorado Sun)

Denver closes Civic Center Park near Colorado Capitol for safety, health concerns (The Colorado Sun)

Vehicle Involved In Chase Strikes Thornton Police Car, Several Injured Including Officer (CBS Denver)

Motorcyclists shoot at truck — with a boy as passenger — in Lafayette road rage incident (Fox 31)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 70 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 108 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

CDOT to hire 150 people for temporary and permanent positions (KRDO)

From Streetsblog

Wednesday’s Headlines Are Already Over the Hump (Streetsblog USA)

SEE IT: In Boston, Bus Rapid Transit Works (Streetsblog USA)

