Tuesday’s Headlines 9/7/21: Police seek driver that hit, killed scooter rider
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Police Seek Car [Driver] That Sped Away After Dragging Scooter, Killing Rider (CBS Denver)
- Thornton officer rammed by suspect driving stolen vehicle in Brighton (The Denver Gazette)
- Denver police looking for truck, suspects in road rage incident (9 News)
- RTD Reinstates Several Pre-Pandemic Routes (CBS Local)
- RTD cancels over 25 light rail trips due to staff shortage (Fox 31)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 70 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 108 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)
Centennial State
- Driver Hits Colorado State Patrol Vehicle On Interstate 25, Drives Away, Officials Say (CBS Denver)
- ‘Move Over’ Safety Law Gets Extra Attention From Law Enforcement This Labor Day Holiday Weekend (CBS Denver)
From Streetsblog
- Tuesday’s Headlines Go Back to the Grind (Streetsblog USA)
- America’s Most Toxic Car Ad: Hummer EV vs. H3 (Streetsblog USA)
