Tuesday’s Headlines 9/7/21: Police seek driver that hit, killed scooter rider

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Police Seek Car [Driver] That Sped Away After Dragging Scooter, Killing Rider (CBS Denver)

Thornton officer rammed by suspect driving stolen vehicle in Brighton (The Denver Gazette)

Denver police looking for truck, suspects in road rage incident (9 News)

RTD Reinstates Several Pre-Pandemic Routes (CBS Local)

RTD cancels over 25 light rail trips due to staff shortage (Fox 31)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 70 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 108 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

Driver Hits Colorado State Patrol Vehicle On Interstate 25, Drives Away, Officials Say (CBS Denver)

‘Move Over’ Safety Law Gets Extra Attention From Law Enforcement This Labor Day Holiday Weekend (CBS Denver)

From Streetsblog

Tuesday’s Headlines Go Back to the Grind (Streetsblog USA)

America’s Most Toxic Car Ad: Hummer EV vs. H3 (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.