Friday’s Headlines 9/3/21: Fatal car crash at 6th and Downing

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • 1 dead in Denver crash at 6th Ave. and Downing (Fox 31)
  • RTD service changes take effect Sept. 5 (Fox 31)
  • Cyclists Celebrate New Underpasses Along High Line Canal Trail (CBS Denver)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 70 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 108 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

  • CDOT testing new I-70 westbound express lane in Clear Creek County (9 News)

From Streetsblog

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.