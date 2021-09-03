Friday’s Headlines 9/3/21: Fatal car crash at 6th and Downing
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- 1 dead in Denver crash at 6th Ave. and Downing (Fox 31)
- RTD service changes take effect Sept. 5 (Fox 31)
- Cyclists Celebrate New Underpasses Along High Line Canal Trail (CBS Denver)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 70 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 108 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)
Centennial State
- CDOT testing new I-70 westbound express lane in Clear Creek County (9 News)
From Streetsblog
- Friday’s Headlines Are A-Changin’ (Streetsblog USA)
- The Real Reason Red America Loves Cars (Streetsblog USA)
- Talking Headways Podcast: Biking to the Stadium (Streetsblog USA)
