Friday’s Headlines 9/3/21: Fatal car crash at 6th and Downing

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

1 dead in Denver crash at 6th Ave. and Downing (Fox 31)

RTD service changes take effect Sept. 5 (Fox 31)

Cyclists Celebrate New Underpasses Along High Line Canal Trail (CBS Denver)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 70 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 108 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

CDOT testing new I-70 westbound express lane in Clear Creek County (9 News)

From Streetsblog

Friday’s Headlines Are A-Changin’ (Streetsblog USA)

The Real Reason Red America Loves Cars (Streetsblog USA)

Talking Headways Podcast: Biking to the Stadium (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.