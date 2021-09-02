Thursday’s Headlines 9/2/21: Abolishing parking minimums is possible

From Streetsblog

  • Thursday’s Headlines Have Some Good News (Streetsblog USA)
  • How the Twin Cities Abolished Parking Minimums (And How Your City Can, Too) (Streetsblog USA)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • RTD service changes take effect Sept. 5 (Fox 31)
  • Denver area transit partners request entry into FTA’s Small Starts for Colfax Avenue BRT project (Mass Transit)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 70 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 108 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

  • Hitting The Road To Get To Know Colorado’s New (Maybe) Eighth District (Colorado Public Radio)
  • CDOT helping control mudslides with super sac (11 News)
  • More than 800 cited during statewide seat belt crackdown (The Denver Gazette)

