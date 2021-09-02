Thursday’s Headlines 9/2/21: Abolishing parking minimums is possible

Thursday’s Headlines Have Some Good News (Streetsblog USA)

How the Twin Cities Abolished Parking Minimums (And How Your City Can, Too) (Streetsblog USA)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

RTD service changes take effect Sept. 5 (Fox 31)

Denver area transit partners request entry into FTA’s Small Starts for Colfax Avenue BRT project (Mass Transit)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 70 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 108 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

Hitting The Road To Get To Know Colorado’s New (Maybe) Eighth District (Colorado Public Radio)

CDOT helping control mudslides with super sac (11 News)

More than 800 cited during statewide seat belt crackdown (The Denver Gazette)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

