Thursday’s Headlines 9/2/21: Abolishing parking minimums is possible
From Streetsblog
- Thursday’s Headlines Have Some Good News (Streetsblog USA)
- How the Twin Cities Abolished Parking Minimums (And How Your City Can, Too) (Streetsblog USA)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- RTD service changes take effect Sept. 5 (Fox 31)
- Denver area transit partners request entry into FTA’s Small Starts for Colfax Avenue BRT project (Mass Transit)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 70 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 108 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)
Centennial State
- Hitting The Road To Get To Know Colorado’s New (Maybe) Eighth District (Colorado Public Radio)
- CDOT helping control mudslides with super sac (11 News)
- More than 800 cited during statewide seat belt crackdown (The Denver Gazette)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.