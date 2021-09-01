Wednesday’s Headlines 9/1/21: Colfax may get a BRT lane, but it’ll probably take seven years
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- The big, fancy Colfax bus project’s latest chapter is a request for money from the feds and apparently will take seven years to maybe possibly come to life (Denverite)
- Elevated ozone, particulate levels prompt action alert day (Fox 31)
- RTD lines to be disrupted this weekend (The Denver Channel)
- DEN Outlines Sustainability Initiatives for the Next Five Years to Reduce Carbon Footprint (Aviation Pros)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 95 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 122 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)
Centennial State
- Police: Hit-and-run driver flees on foot, steals bike from school after Douglas County crash (The Denver Channel)
- Driver in triple-fatal U.S. 285 crash had 3 drinking, driving convictions, 2 recent run-ins with cops (9 News)
From Streetsblog
- Wednesday’s Headlines Are Putting On Their Walking Shoes (Streetsblog USA)
