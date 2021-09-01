Wednesday’s Headlines 9/1/21: Colfax may get a BRT lane, but it’ll probably take seven years

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

The big, fancy Colfax bus project’s latest chapter is a request for money from the feds and apparently will take seven years to maybe possibly come to life (Denverite)

Elevated ozone, particulate levels prompt action alert day (Fox 31)

RTD lines to be disrupted this weekend (The Denver Channel)

DEN Outlines Sustainability Initiatives for the Next Five Years to Reduce Carbon Footprint (Aviation Pros)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 95 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 122 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

Police: Hit-and-run driver flees on foot, steals bike from school after Douglas County crash (The Denver Channel)

Driver in triple-fatal U.S. 285 crash had 3 drinking, driving convictions, 2 recent run-ins with cops (9 News)

From Streetsblog

Wednesday’s Headlines Are Putting On Their Walking Shoes (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.