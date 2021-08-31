Tuesday’s Headlines 8/31/2021: One car crashes into two houses

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Car crashes into 2 houses in Lakewood (Fox 31)
  • Reader: Denver Road Systems Are Crap! (Westword)
  • Denver Super Commuters: Past Nightmares and Future Hopes (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 95 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 122 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

  • A new open space gem: Gateway segment of Peaks to Plains trail opens in Clear Creek Canyon (The Denver Post)

From Streetsblog

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.