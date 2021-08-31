Tuesday’s Headlines 8/31/2021: One car crashes into two houses
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Car crashes into 2 houses in Lakewood (Fox 31)
- Reader: Denver Road Systems Are Crap! (Westword)
- Denver Super Commuters: Past Nightmares and Future Hopes (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 95 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 122 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)
Centennial State
- A new open space gem: Gateway segment of Peaks to Plains trail opens in Clear Creek Canyon (The Denver Post)
From Streetsblog
- Tuesday’s Headlines Want Their Money Back (Streetsblog USA)
- What If Drivers Had to Follow Scooter Laws? (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.