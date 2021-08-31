Tuesday’s Headlines 8/31/2021: One car crashes into two houses

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Car crashes into 2 houses in Lakewood (Fox 31)

Reader: Denver Road Systems Are Crap! (Westword)

Denver Super Commuters: Past Nightmares and Future Hopes (Westword)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 95 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 122 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

A new open space gem: Gateway segment of Peaks to Plains trail opens in Clear Creek Canyon (The Denver Post)

From Streetsblog

Tuesday’s Headlines Want Their Money Back (Streetsblog USA)

What If Drivers Had to Follow Scooter Laws? (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.