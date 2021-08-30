Monday’s Headlines 8/30/21: 3 dead, 3 injured after weekend motorcycle crashes

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • 3 dead, 3 injured after series of motorcycle crashes in Denver (The Denver Gazette)
  • Denver police crack down on illegal street racing (Fox 31)
  • Metro Denver’s RTD to get more than $304 million from federal stimulus (Colorado Politics)
  • The Colorado cycling challenge building muscle and bonds (The Gazette)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 63 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate)

Centennial State

  • Bicyclist killed in crash in east Colorado Springs (The Gazette)
  • CDOT Pledges To Track Air Quality As Part Of I-270 Rebuild, But Pollution-Choked Commerce City Residents Are Skeptical (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Locals plea for safety improvements after another fatal crash on US 285 (Fox 31)
  • Are You Gravel-Curious? Here’s How to Choose a Bike. (Outside)
  • CDOT urges drivers to be cautious and slow down on Purcell and US 50 in Pueblo West (The Pueblo Chieftan)

From Streetsblog

  • Monday’s Headlines Are Drilling Deep (Streetsblog USA)
  • Why We Can’t Afford to Ignore the Needs of Non-Drivers With Disabilities (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.