Monday’s Headlines 8/30/21: 3 dead, 3 injured after weekend motorcycle crashes
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- 3 dead, 3 injured after series of motorcycle crashes in Denver (The Denver Gazette)
- Denver police crack down on illegal street racing (Fox 31)
- Metro Denver’s RTD to get more than $304 million from federal stimulus (Colorado Politics)
- The Colorado cycling challenge building muscle and bonds (The Gazette)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 63 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- Bicyclist killed in crash in east Colorado Springs (The Gazette)
- CDOT Pledges To Track Air Quality As Part Of I-270 Rebuild, But Pollution-Choked Commerce City Residents Are Skeptical (Colorado Public Radio)
- Locals plea for safety improvements after another fatal crash on US 285 (Fox 31)
- Are You Gravel-Curious? Here’s How to Choose a Bike. (Outside)
- CDOT urges drivers to be cautious and slow down on Purcell and US 50 in Pueblo West (The Pueblo Chieftan)
From Streetsblog
- Monday’s Headlines Are Drilling Deep (Streetsblog USA)
- Why We Can’t Afford to Ignore the Needs of Non-Drivers With Disabilities (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.