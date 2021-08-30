Monday’s Headlines 8/30/21: 3 dead, 3 injured after weekend motorcycle crashes

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

3 dead, 3 injured after series of motorcycle crashes in Denver (The Denver Gazette)

Denver police crack down on illegal street racing (Fox 31)

Metro Denver’s RTD to get more than $304 million from federal stimulus (Colorado Politics)

The Colorado cycling challenge building muscle and bonds (The Gazette)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 63 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate)

Centennial State

Bicyclist killed in crash in east Colorado Springs (The Gazette)

CDOT Pledges To Track Air Quality As Part Of I-270 Rebuild, But Pollution-Choked Commerce City Residents Are Skeptical (Colorado Public Radio)

Locals plea for safety improvements after another fatal crash on US 285 (Fox 31)

Are You Gravel-Curious? Here’s How to Choose a Bike. (Outside)

CDOT urges drivers to be cautious and slow down on Purcell and US 50 in Pueblo West (The Pueblo Chieftan)

From Streetsblog

Monday’s Headlines Are Drilling Deep (Streetsblog USA)

Why We Can’t Afford to Ignore the Needs of Non-Drivers With Disabilities (Streetsblog USA)

